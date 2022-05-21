Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.72 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $14.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $15.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 16,514,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,796,574. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 154.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 759,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 150,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

