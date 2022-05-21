American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $316,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO opened at $57.90 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

