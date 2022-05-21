American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of AEO opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

