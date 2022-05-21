American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,630,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,518,000 after buying an additional 771,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,330.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

