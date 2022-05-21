American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43,870 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

