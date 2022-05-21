American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Shares Up 0.3%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.40. 5,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

About American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.