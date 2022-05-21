American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

AMH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

