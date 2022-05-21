Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys $11,425.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

Get Ames National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.