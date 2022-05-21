Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys $11,425.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Hagan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
About Ames National (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
