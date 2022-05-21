Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Amphenol worth $243,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,409,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,419,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

