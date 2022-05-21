Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Amphenol worth $35,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

