Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 704,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,825. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. Amplitude has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

