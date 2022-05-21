Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BRKL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 495,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,081. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

