Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Brown & Brown also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.
In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,480,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,181. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $74.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.
Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
