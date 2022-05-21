Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will report $3.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $4.39 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $15.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.85. 134,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.