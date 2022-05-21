Analysts Anticipate Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. Chindata Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after buying an additional 278,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,757,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 199,307 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 208,882 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,010,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,769 shares during the period. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

