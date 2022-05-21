Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.37. Constellium reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 788,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.91. Constellium has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $71,144,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.