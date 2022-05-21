Analysts Anticipate DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocGo.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,282,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 333.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DocGo by 1,967.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,697 shares during the last quarter. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $10,054,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in DocGo by 7,295.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 602,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,312. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

