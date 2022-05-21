Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.39). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 110.16% and a negative net margin of 177.06%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,192,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,206,563.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.