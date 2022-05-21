Analysts Anticipate Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.32). Nerdy posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdy.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

NRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

NRDY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 1,371,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. Nerdy has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Nerdy by 50.1% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 538,784 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Nerdy by 5.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nerdy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

