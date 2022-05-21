Analysts Anticipate Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail’s earnings. Qurate Retail posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qurate Retail.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 4,473,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,818. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

