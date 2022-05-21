Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 1,139,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $878.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.