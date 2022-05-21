Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 1,139,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $878.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Sumo Logic by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,941,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,989,000 after buying an additional 1,526,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,968,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.