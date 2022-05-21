Analysts Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

TOL traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $47.68. 957,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,539. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

