Analysts Expect Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will post $79.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Artivion reported sales of $76.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year sales of $320.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $322.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $359.25 million, with estimates ranging from $358.50 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of AORT stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,016. Artivion has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

