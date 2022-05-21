Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cogent Communications reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,202. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 0.31. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.