Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

