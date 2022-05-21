Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

LSCC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,783. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $893,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,560,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,032,313. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134,483 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

