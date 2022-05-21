Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $788.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce $788.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $848.70 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $357.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 95.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 132,841 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 1,247,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

