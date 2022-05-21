Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 608,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 187,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

