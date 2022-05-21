Analysts Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.93 million. Pulmonx reported sales of $12.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year sales of $58.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $59.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.25 million, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $94.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 363,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,341. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $713.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 11.33.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

