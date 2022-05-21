Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.27.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.99 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

