Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.51. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Trustmark by 3,045.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMK stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

