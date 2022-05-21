Analysts Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.15 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

