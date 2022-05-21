Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Target Price at $16.63

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
ACEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 179,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $949.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
