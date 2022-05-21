Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Target Price at $16.63

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

ACEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. 179,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $949.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $80,064.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,788.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

