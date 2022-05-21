Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $29.57

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of BASE opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,689,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Couchbase by 34.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after buying an additional 355,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.