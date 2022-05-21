Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) PT at C$7.05

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,764,282.24. Also, Director Mario Szotlender sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$158,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,658.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,120 shares of company stock valued at $881,388.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$4.59. 288,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,165. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$831.01 million and a PE ratio of 44.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.62. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

