Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Target Price at $5.50

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 5,691,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MannKind (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

