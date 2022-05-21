Analysts Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Target Price at $23.95

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after purchasing an additional 953,422 shares during the last quarter.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.