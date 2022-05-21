Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 686

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 694 ($8.56).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.64) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 586.60 ($7.23). 9,023,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,963. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 599.60 ($7.39). The company has a market capitalization of £17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 499.29.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($79,017.42). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.07), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($85,639.05). Insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $23,893,186 in the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

