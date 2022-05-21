Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of AOMR opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $333.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.48. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -141.73%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, CFO Brandon Filson acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $204,439 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 443,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after buying an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.