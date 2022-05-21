Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 68,502 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,017.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,569,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

