Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $6.66 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. Anyswap has a market cap of $124.21 million and $1.04 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00022657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 323.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.83 or 0.12501062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 326.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00501317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,763.84 or 1.86194845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033658 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.