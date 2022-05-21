Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to report $23.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,611.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $91.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.56 million to $130.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.11 million, with estimates ranging from $122.33 million to $452.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. 1,243,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,873. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

