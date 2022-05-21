Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aperam from €57.00 ($59.38) to €55.00 ($57.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($69.79) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($67.71) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $36.20 on Friday. Aperam has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.54%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.