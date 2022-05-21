APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

APG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000.

APG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. 935,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,993. APi Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

