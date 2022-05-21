Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.92. 162,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,249. The company has a market capitalization of $157.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.26. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPMG Inc raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,905,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth $14,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 239,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

