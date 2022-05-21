Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

