Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

AINV stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

