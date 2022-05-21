Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.46. 16,281,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,594. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

