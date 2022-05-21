Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

