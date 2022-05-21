Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.46 on Friday. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.62.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

